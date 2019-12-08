Vatanen (face) recorded two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Predators.

Vatanen wasn't forced to miss time after taking a puck to the face in Friday's game. He helped set up Jesper Bratt in the first period and Kyle Palmieri on the power play in the second. Vatanen added three shots on goal and three blocked shots in the game. The Finn is up to 13 points in 25 appearances. He's collected four assists in his last four outings.