Devils' Sami Vatanen: Snags helper in loss

Vatanen recorded an assist along with five shots on goal Thursday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.

The oft-injured blueliner now has four assists on the season but has yet to register a goal through the first seven games. Vatanen has dealt with a handful of injuries the past few years but when healthy is capable of being a consistent point producer from the back end. Prior to Thursday, Vatanen had been held pointless in three straight.