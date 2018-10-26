Devils' Sami Vatanen: Snags helper in loss
Vatanen recorded an assist along with five shots on goal Thursday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.
The oft-injured blueliner now has four assists on the season but has yet to register a goal through the first seven games. Vatanen has dealt with a handful of injuries the past few years but when healthy is capable of being a consistent point producer from the back end. Prior to Thursday, Vatanen had been held pointless in three straight.
