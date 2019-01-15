Vatanen scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Monday's 8-5 win over the Blackhawks.

Points have been hard to come by for the 27-year-old defenseman lately. Vatanen has only landed on the scoresheet three times in the last 18 games, although two of those times -- including Monday -- resulted in multi-point efforts. With four goals and 17 points through 42 games, he's on pace for another 30-point campaign, but despite his occasional flashes of offensive talent, Vatanen can't seem to break through to another level of production.