Devils' Sami Vatanen: Snaps scoring drought
Vatanen scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Monday's 8-5 win over the Blackhawks.
Points have been hard to come by for the 27-year-old defenseman lately. Vatanen has only landed on the scoresheet three times in the last 18 games, although two of those times -- including Monday -- resulted in multi-point efforts. With four goals and 17 points through 42 games, he's on pace for another 30-point campaign, but despite his occasional flashes of offensive talent, Vatanen can't seem to break through to another level of production.
