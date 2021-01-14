Vatanen will start the season on injured reserve due to visa issues, per TSN.
Vatanen will need to quarantine for seven days once he arrives in New Jersey, so he likely won't be ready to play for a while. The 29-year-old blueliner picked up 23 points in 47 games with the Devils last season, and he will likely slot into a top-four role once he's ready to rock.
More News
-
Devils' Sami Vatanen: Re-signs with Devils•
-
Hurricanes' Sami Vatanen: Takes regular shift in return•
-
Hurricanes' Sami Vatanen: Back in lineup Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Sami Vatanen: Game-time decision for Game 2•
-
Hurricanes' Sami Vatanen: Unavailable for Game 1•
-
Hurricanes' Sami Vatanen: Two points in Game 2 win•