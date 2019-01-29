Devils' Sami Vatanen: Status depends on latest tests
Vatanen (face), who missed practice Tuesday, is undergoing tests "to make sure everything is okay," Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
A previous report suggested that Vatanen will play Thursday against the Rangers, but we probably won't know for sure until the test results come in. The eighth-year defenseman required stitches above his eye after taking an elbow from Derrick Brassard in Monday's game against the Penguins. We'll follow up when more is known about Vatanen's condition.
