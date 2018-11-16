Vatanen (lower body) will be evaluated Friday to determine whether he can play against the Red Wings on Saturday, Chris Ryan of the Star Ledger reports.

Vatanen logged just 9:14 of ice time before being forced out of Thursday's matchup with the Flyers. Prior to getting hurt, the blueliner was stuck in a seven-game goal drought during which he tallied a lone helper. If Vatanen is unable to give it a go, Egor Yakovlev could appear in his second NHL game.