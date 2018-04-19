Devils' Sami Vatanen: Still being evaluated

The Devils have yet to decide whether Vatanen (upper body) will accompany the team to Tampa Bay for Game 5 on Saturday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vatanen was hammered by Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov, whose shoulder appeared to have made contact with the defenseman's head and forced him to leave Game 4 after 6:46 of ice time Wednesday. If Vatanen doesn't end up making the charter to Florida, that will be the telling sign that he's not ready to play in a do-or-die contest against the Bolts.