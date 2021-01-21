Vatanen (immigration) has yet to join the team, though coach Lindy Ruff expects an update soon, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Considering Vatanen still hasn't joined the team, he will almost certainly miss the club's next two games versus the Islanders. The emergence of Ty Smith has given the Devils some added depth on the blue line which will make it that much harder for Vatanen to secure regular minutes and avoid being a healthy scratch from time-to-time.