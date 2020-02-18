Vatanen (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday against St. Louis, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vatanen will miss an eighth straight game Tuesday and remains without a definite timetable for his recovery. The 28-year-old blueliner is on injured reserve, so news of his activation will precede his return to the lineup. Connor Carrick will continue to occupy a spot on the Devils' bottom pairing until Vatanen is given the green light.