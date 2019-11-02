Vatanen scored a goal on one shot and posted one hit in a 4-3 shootout loss against the Flyers on Friday.

With his fourth goal, Vatanen has already matched his scoring total from last season. The 28-year-old scored 12 goals behind a 9.8 shooting percentage in 2014-15, but his shooting percentage has only reached more than 5.0 percent once since then. Right now, it sits at 23.5, so he's due for a large correction over the next couple months.