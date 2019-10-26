Devils' Sami Vatanen: Two points in loss
Vatanen scored a goal at even strength and added a power-play assist in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Coyotes.
The veteran defenseman recorded his first multi-point game of the season, albeit in a losing cause. Vatanen has two goals and five points in nine games to begin the season, but four of those points (all but one goal) have come in the last four contests.
