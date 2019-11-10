Devils' Sami Vatanen: Unavailable against Canucks
Vatanen (upper body) won't play in Sunday's game against the Canucks, Devils' play-by-play reporter Matt Loughlin reports.
Vatanen took an elbow to the face in Friday's loss to the Oilers and was unable to return to the contest. The 28-year-old is still feeling the ill effects, so Matt Tennyson should fill in on the right side Sunday. Vatanen will look to get healthy when the Devils return home Wednesday against the Senators.
