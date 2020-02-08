Devils' Sami Vatanen: Unavailable versus L.A.
Vatanen (undisclosed) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Kings, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Vatanen will miss his third straight game as he recovers from a mystery injury. The 28-year-old is a fixture in the top-four blueliners when he's in the lineup, but Mirco Mueller will stay in that spot for the time being. Vatanen has been skating, however, so there's a good chance he returns Tuesday versus the Panthers.
