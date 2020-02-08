Vatanen (undisclosed) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Kings, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vatanen will miss his third straight game as he recovers from a mystery injury. The 28-year-old is a fixture in the top-four blueliners when he's in the lineup, but Mirco Mueller will stay in that spot for the time being. Vatanen has been skating, however, so there's a good chance he returns Tuesday versus the Panthers.