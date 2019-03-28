Devils' Sami Vatanen: Will miss next two games
Vatanen (undisclosed) has been ruled out for the Devils' next two games versus Detroit and St. Louis on Friday and Saturday, respectively, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Vatanen has appeared in just four of the team's last 28 contests due to various injuries. At this point, New Jersey may be better suited by shutting the defender down for the final three games of the season, rather than forcing him back into the lineup in meaningless contests. If he does miss the rest of the 2018-19 campaign, the Finn will miss the 20-point mark for the first time as a full-time NHL player.
