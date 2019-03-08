Vatanen (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Capitals, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

This will be the second consecutive absence for Vatanen. Before falling ill, the Finn only got to play in three games after returning from a concussion that cost him 14 straight. There's still a chance that Vatanen recovers overnight and returns for Saturday's game against New York, but more information should surface before then.