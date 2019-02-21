Devils' Sami Vatanen: Will not play Thursday
Vatanen (concussion) will remain out of action Thursday, when the Devils take on the Senators, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Vatanen remains on injured reserve, and there haven't been any clear signs that he's on the verge of returning. New Jersey has only won four of the past 11 games with the power-play defenseman unavailable to assume his 21-plus-minute workload.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...