Vatanen (concussion) will remain out of action Thursday, when the Devils take on the Senators, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vatanen remains on injured reserve, and there haven't been any clear signs that he's on the verge of returning. New Jersey has only won four of the past 11 games with the power-play defenseman unavailable to assume his 21-plus-minute workload.

