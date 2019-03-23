Devils' Sami Vatanen: Will play Saturday
Vatanen (illness) will rejoin the lineup for Saturday's game against the Coyotes, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
With Vatanen and Mirco Mueller (shoulder) both among the mass returners for the Devils, Egor Yakovlev and Joshua Jacobs will both take a seat Saturday. It's been a down year offensively for Vatanen in 2018-19, owning just 17 points through 49 games after posting 28 over 57 last season and his rating has gone with it (minus-17). He still contributes enough to warrant fantasy ownership in some formats and the blueliner's offensive history should buy him some credit.
