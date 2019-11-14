Devils' Sami Vatanen: Won't play Friday
Vatanen (upper body) is making progress in his recovery, but won't play Friday against Pittsburgh.
Vatanen skated on his own Thursday, but he still hasn't returned to practice with his teammates, which will mark the next step forward in his recovery. Another update on the 28-year-old blueliner's should be made available once he's cleared to start taking contact.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.