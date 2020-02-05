Vatanen (undisclosed) won't make the trip to Philadelphia for Thursday's matchup, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vatanen will miss his second game due to his undisclosed injury. Prior to getting hurt, the 28-year-old was stuck in an 18-game goal drought and registered just one point in his prior 10 contests. Considering the blueliner is set for free agency July 1, he could find himself amongst trade rumors heading into the deadline.