Devils' Sami Vatanen: Won't travel to Philly
Vatanen (undisclosed) won't make the trip to Philadelphia for Thursday's matchup, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Vatanen will miss his second game due to his undisclosed injury. Prior to getting hurt, the 28-year-old was stuck in an 18-game goal drought and registered just one point in his prior 10 contests. Considering the blueliner is set for free agency July 1, he could find himself amongst trade rumors heading into the deadline.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.