Hatakka was recalled from AHL Utica on Wednesday.

Hatakka's addition to the lineup doesn't bode well for good news on Jonas Siegenthaler (upper body), who was injured in Monday's matchup with the Rangers. For his part, the 23-year-old Hatakka figures to compete with Nick DeSimone for the final spot on the blue line if Siegenthaler can't play against Dallas on Thursday.