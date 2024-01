Hatakka was brought up from AHL Utica on Thursday.

Hatakka was acquired by the Devils as part of the Timo Meier trade last season but has yet to get into an NHL game for his new club. With the Comets, the 23-year-old defenseman notched two goals and seven helpers in 28 contests. If he does play versus Columbus on Friday, Hatakka could see his first NHL minutes since 2021-22 when he was with San Jose.