San Jose traded Hatakka, Timo Meier (upper body), Timur Ibragimov, Zachary Emond, Scott Harrington and a fifth-round pick to New Jersey on Sunday in exchange for Fabian Zetterlund, Nikita Okhotyuk, Andreas Johnsson, Shakir Mukhamadullin, and draft three picks, including a 2023 first.

Hatakka has nine games of NHL experience but hasn't seen any time with the Sharks this season. The 22-year-old blueliner has two assists in eight AHL games this season. He'll fill a depth role in New Jersey's organization.