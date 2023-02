Harrington was designated for waivers by New Jersey on Monday, TSN's Chris Johnston reports.

After being acquired by New Jersey in a nine-player deal Sunday, Harrington's stint with the Devils could be over before it even starts if a team opts to put in a claim on him. Barring a claim, the 29-year-old defenseman figures to head to the minors but should be near the top of the list of potential call-ups should the need arise due to injury.