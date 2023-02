The Devils acquired Harrington, Timo Meier (upper body) Timur Ibragimov, Santeri Hatakka, Zachary Emond, and a fifth-round pick from San Jose on Sunday in exchange for Nikita Okhotyuk, Andreas Johnsson, Fabian Zetterlund, Shakir Mukhamadullin and three draft picks, including a 2023 first.

Harrington is averaging 15:18 of ice time with seven points through 28 games this season. The 29-year-old should fill a bottom-four role in New Jersey before becoming an unrestricted free agent this offseason.