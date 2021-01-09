With Corey Crawford announcing his retirement from the NHL on Saturday, Wedgewood is currently poised to enter the season as MacKenzie Blackwood's backup.

New Jersey was hoping to enter the season with a 1A-1B tandem with Blackwood and Crawford sharing the load, but the former Blackhawks' decision to retire has thrown a wrench into those plans, paving the way for Wedgewood to see significant game action in 2020-21. The 28-year-old backstop hasn't seen NHL action since 2017-18, when he posted a 5-9-4 record while registering a 3.45 GAA and .893 save percentage in 20 appearances with the Coyotes.