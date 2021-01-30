Wedgewood stopped 28 shots in regulation and overtime and two of three shootout attempts during Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Sabres.

The first goal of the game didn't come until midway through the second period, but both offenses opened up after that. Wedgewood still played fairly well down the stretch and made a couple big saves just to help earn the Devils a point. The 28-year-old is only 1-3-1 with a .901 save percentage since being forced to take over as the team's No. 1 netminder, but his spot seems safe until MacKenzie Blackwood (COVID-19 protocols) is able to return.