Wedgewood made 27 saves in Friday's 4-0 loss to the Capitals.

The Devils couldn't solve Ilya Samsonov at one end of the ice and couldn't stop Alex Ovechkin at the other, making for a long night for Wedgewood. The netminder is 1-2-2 over his last five starts, and on the season Wedgewood carries a 2.72 GAA and .914 save percentage.