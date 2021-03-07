Wedgewood will guard the road goal in Sunday's game versus the Bruins, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Wedgewood hasn't played since Jan. 30, when he made his fifth straight start because MacKenzie Blackwood was in COVID-19 protocol. The 28-year-old Wedgewood posted a 1-3-1 record with a .901 save percentage in that stretch. He'll start Sunday because Blackwood started Saturday's loss to the Rangers. The B's rank 15th in the league with 3.0 goals per game, but don't be fooled, this is a daunting test for Wedgwood.