Wedgewood will be stationed between the pipes for Tuesday's game in Pittsburgh, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Wedgewood will make his first appearance since giving up four goals in an April 6 loss to the Sabres. The 28-year-old is sporting a 3-6-3 record with a .907 save percentage and 2.82 GAA. He started two games against the Penguins in March, allowing a combined five goals on 71 shots and splitting the two decisions.