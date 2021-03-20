Wedgewood will defend the blue paint during Saturday's home game versus the Penguins.
Wedgewood played well in his last start Thursday versus Pittsburgh, stopping 40 of 42 shots en route to an impressive 3-2 victory. He'll attempt to pick up his fourth win of the season in a rematch with the same Penguins club Saturday.
More News
-
Devils' Scott Wedgewood: Sparking effort in surprise start•
-
Devils' Scott Wedgewood: Surprise starter Thursday•
-
Devils' Scott Wedgewood: Handed shootout loss•
-
Devils' Scott Wedgewood: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Devils' Scott Wedgewood: Falls in OT to Caps•
-
Devils' Scott Wedgewood: Starting second straight•