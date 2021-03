Wedgewood made 25 saves in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Capitals.

The second period doomed Wedgewood and the Devils, as the netminder gave up three goals in a little over seven minutes to dig a 4-1 hole, but the team was able to force an extra frame with a third-period rally. The 28-year-old is 2-3-2 on the season as MacKenzie Blackwood's main backup with a 2.71 GAA and .910 save percentage.