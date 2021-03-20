Wedgewood made 26 saves in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Penguins.

Kyle Palmieri staked him to a 1-0 lead in the first period, but Wedgewood couldn't make it hold up, especially once the Sidney Crosby line got rolling for Pittsburgh. It's Wedgewood's first regulation loss in five March outings, and on the season the 28-year-old carries a surprising 2.59 GAA and .918 save percentage.