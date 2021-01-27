Wedgewood allowed four goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

Philadelphia's fifth goal came into an empty net and was actually scored before New Jersey's third. Wedgewood has started three consecutive games with MacKenzie Blackwood in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, allowing four goals twice but fitting a shutout of the Islanders in between. If Blackwood fails to return from his indefinite absence in the next two days, Wedgewood will likely get a fourth consecutive start in Thursday's rematch with the Flyers.