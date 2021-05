Wedgewood made 27 saves in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers.

New Jersey staked him to a 2-0 lead before six minutes were gone in the first period, but the game was all Philly after that and Wedgewood couldn't make it stick. The veteran netminder wraps up the season with a 3-8-3 record, a 3.11 GAA and a .900 save percentage in his first NHL action since 2017-18.