Wedgewood was pulled from Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Penguins after allowing four goals on 13 first-period shots.

The loss will actually go on Aaron Dell's ledger, as New Jersey's six-goal outburst in the third period was enough to get Wedgewood off the hook. Pittsburgh's third goal against Wedgewood was particularly soft, coming on a backhand dump-in from the neutral zone, and it will sting even more considering the final difference was just one goal. Wedgewood has allowed 15 goals in his last four appearances while failing to reach a .900 save percentage in any of those games, all of which ended in defeat for the Devils.