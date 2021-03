Wedgewood will defend the home net in Sunday's game versus the Islanders, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

MacKenzie Blackwood started in Saturday's loss, giving up three goals on 29 shots. Wedgewood gets the nod in the second half of back-to-back outings. The 28-year-old has been inconsistent this season, but ultimately, he's recorded a .910 save percentage and a 2-3-2 record. The Islanders enter Sunday's game on an eight-game win streak.