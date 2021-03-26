Wedgewood will patrol the blue paint for Friday's game in Washington.

MacKenzie Blackwood has started the last three games but Wedgewood will get the starting nod on the second night of the back-to-back. The 28-year-old has been solid this month, going 2-1-2 with a 2.38 GAA and .931 save percentage. The Capitals score the fourth-most goals per game in the NHL and beat Wedgewood five times on 30 shots in their last meeting.