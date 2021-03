Wedgewood kicked out 32 of 34 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Islanders on Sunday.

Wedgewood held the Islanders off the board over the final two periods of regulation, but shootout goals by Anthony Beauvillier and Oliver Wahlstrom handed New York the victory. It was a much-improved performance by Wedgewood, who was lit up for five goals on 30 shots in his most recent start last Tuesday against Washington.