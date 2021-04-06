Wedgewood is in line to start in goal in Tuesday's home game versus the Sabres, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Wedgewood wasn't great in his last start March 26 against the Capitals, surrendering four goals on 31 shots en route to a 4-0 loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a favorable home matchup with a Buffalo team that's 4-12-2 on the road this year.