Wedgewood secured a one-year, two-way contract with New Jersey on Tuesday.

Wedgewood was unable to get into the crease for the Devils this past year, and it figures to be more of the same heading into the 2017-18 campaign. The netminder is stuck behind Cory Schneider and Keith Kinkaid on the organization's depth chart. If the 24-year-old wants to get a crack at an NHL gig, he may need to leave New Jersey -- a decision that he will put off until next summer.