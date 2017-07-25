Wedgewood secured a one-year, two-way contract with New Jersey on Tuesday.

Wedgewood was unable to get into the crease for the Devils this past year, and it figures to be more of the same heading into the 2017-18 campaign. The netminder is stuck behind Cory Schneider and Keith Kinkaid on the organization's depth chart. If the 24-year-old wants to get a crack at an NHL gig, he may need to leave New Jersey -- a decision that he will put off until next summer.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...