Wedgewood made 31 saves Thursday in a 4-1 loss to the Islanders.

Wedgewood was pressed into duty after No. 1 starter MacKenzie Blackwood landed on the COVID-19 protocol list earlier in the day. The 28-year-old Wedgewood, who last played in an NHL game in February 2018, performed admirably and it was difficult to fault him for any of the four goals. Wedgewood, with all of 25 career appearances, will need to shoulder the load as long as the Devils are without their workhorse Blackwood.