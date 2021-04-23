Wedgewood stopped seven of eight shots in relief of an ineffective Aaron Dell in Thursday's 5-1 loss to Pittsburgh.

The roles reversed after Dell replaced Wedgewood in Tuesday's loss to the Penguins. Wedgewood allowed a shorthanded goal to Teddy Blueger after entering in the second period but didn't face much rubber in the third as the Penguins focused on defense after yielding six third-period goals Tuesday. Neither Wedgewood nor Dell can be trusted while MacKenzie Blackwood (upper body) sits out.