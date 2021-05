Wedgewood stopped 39 of 42 shots Monday in a 3-0 loss to Boston.

Wedgewood dropped his sixth consecutive decision, although he was able to keep the Bruins at bay until Nick Ritchie connected on a one-timer midway through the second period. Patrice Bergeron and Matt Grzelcyk added insurance tallies, building a 3-0 lead that was too much for the sputtering Devils. Wedgewood dropped to 3-7-3 on the year with a 3.04 GAA and .902 save percentage.