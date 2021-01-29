Wedgewood stopped 14 of 17 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to Philadelphia.

New Jersey doubled Philadelphia's shot total but only solved Carter Hart once on the other end. Meanwhile, Wedgewood allowed the tying goal just 2:12 after his team took the lead in the first, then gave up two more early in the third. There's no doubt MacKenzie Blackwood (COVID-19 protocols) will go back to being the No. 1 option over Wedgewood when he's ready to return, but it's still unclear when Blackwood will be back.