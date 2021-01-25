Wedgewood made 28 saves in a 2-0 win over the Islanders on Sunday.
The monkey is officially off Wedgewood's back -- this was his first NHL win in three seasons. The veteran has been thrust into the starter's role with MacKenzie Blackwood's (COVID-19 protocol) IR stint, so go ahead and keep rolling him out there as long as he's getting the nod.
