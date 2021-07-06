Wedgewood secured a one-year, two-way contract with New Jersey on Tuesday.

Wedgewood appeared in 16 games for the Devils this season in which he posted a 3-8-3 record with a 3.11 GAA, .900 save percentage and two shutouts. The fact that the netminder's new deal is a two-way contract means his spot as the No. 2 behind MacKenzie Blackwood is far from secure heading into next season. Wedgewood will face challenges from the likes of Evan Cormier, Senn Gilles and possibly Aaron Dell if he re-signs as well.