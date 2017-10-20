The Devils recalled Wedgewood from AHL Binghamton under emergency conditions Friday.

New Jersey placed starting netminder Cory Schneider on injured reserve in a corresponding move Friday, so Wedgewood will presumably slot in as Keith Kinkaid's backup for Friday's game against the Sharks. The 25-year-old netminder will be returned to the minors as soon as Schneider is fit to play.

