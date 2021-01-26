Wedgewood will patrol the home crease in Tuesday's game versus the Flyers.

After a rocky season debut, Wedgewood bounced back in a big way, sporting a 28-save shutout in Sunday's win over the Islanders. MacKenzie Blackwood is still in COVID-19 protocol, so Wedgewood will make a third straight start. He's in line for another tough matchup. The Flyers rank seventh in the league with 3.50 goals per game and 10th with a 31.0 power-play percentage.