Wedgewood made 28 saves in a 2-0 win over the Islanders on Sunday.
The monkey is officially off Wedgewood's back -- this was his first NHL win in three seasons. The veteran has been thrust into the starter's role with Mackenzie Blackwood's IR stint. Such is 2021 -- grab him up and let him roll. Goalie management is going to be tough this season and you're going to need to get creative, even with veteran minor leaguers.
