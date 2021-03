Wedgewood made a season-high 40 saves in a 1-0 shutout over Boston on Sunday.

Making his first start since Jan. 30, Wedgewood became just the second goalie all year to blank the Bruins. It was the 28-year-old's fourth career shutout in just 30 NHL appearances, a rather historic rate according to Corey Masisak of The Athletic. Wedgewood was out of the NHL the last two seasons, but he's produced a stellar 2.33 GAA and .923 save percentage in six appearances for the Devils.